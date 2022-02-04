Cross Country named All-Academic Team

The Longwood women’s cross country team added a new entry into the annals of the program. The team was named an All-Academic Team by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) for the first time.

The team earned the nomination on the strength of a 3.14 cumulative GPA that also encompassed the fall semester.

The academic honor comes on the heels of a strong fall on the course as well, with the team setting six personal bests in the Big South Cross Country Championship in November under second year head coach Brooke Craig.

The result was a team-best eighth place finish, and both Grace Puleo and Caroline Fairbanks ran sub-20 minute 5Ks, the second time straight season and second time in program history the team has had two runners clear 20 minutes in the race.

The Lancers begin their spring season on March 19 at the Fred Hardy Invitational in Richmond.