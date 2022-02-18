Church and Community Events for the week of Feb. 18

The Church and Community Events calendar is published each Friday. Items must be submitted by 10 a.m. Monday for that Friday’s calendar. Events should be emailed to CommunityCalendar@FarmvilleHerald.com.

FEBRUARY 19

COMMUNITY BREAKFAST — Pisgah Baptist Church, located at 202 Pisgah Church Road, Rice will be holding a Community Breakfast on Saturday, Feb. 19 at 7:30 a.m. Guest speaker will be Rev. Tony Reeves of Mt. Nebo Baptist Church. All are welcome to attend. Enjoy wonderful food, fellowship and hear a great message.

DRUG TAKE BACK — On Saturday, Feb. 19, Farmville Police and Kolorado Webb, a Boy Scout with Boy Scouts of America Troop 6596, will host a Prescription Drug Take Back Program as part of his “Eagle Project”. From 10 a.m.-2:00 p.m. officers from the Farmville Police Department and members of Boy Scout Troop 6596 will be collecting unwanted or expired prescription medications at Midtown Square near Chick-fil-A.

FEBRUARY 20

BLACK HISTORY CELEBRATION — A Black History Celebration will be held at the New Flame Church of God in Christ in Farmville on Sunday, Feb. 20, at 11 a.m., during morning worship. Elder E. Gay Jr. is the Pastor. Face masks are required and temperature will be taken.

FEBRUARY 22

BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING — The Piedmont Soil & Water Conservation District Board of Directors will meet Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 11 a.m. in the conference room of the Prince Edward Natural Resources and Agricultural building located at 100 Dominion Drive in Farmville. The public is invited to attend but you must register by Friday, Feb. 18 so that social distancing measures can be put in place. Masks are required upon entry in the building and during the meeting.

FEBRUARY 23

BLOOD DRIVE — St. John’s Lutheran Church, will be hosting a Red Cross Blood Drive on Wednesday, Feb. 23. The drive will be held from 1-6 p.m., at St. John’s Lutheran Church located at 1301 Milnwood Road in Farmville. Only prescheduled appointments will be honored. Visit the red cross website to schedule your time. No Walk-ins at this time.

FEBRUARY 25

LUNCHEON — MOAA (Military Officers Association of America), in association with other area veterans groups, is hosting a special luncheon & program on Friday, Feb. 25, starting promptly at noon at The Woodland Community Center. Fifth District US Representative, Bob Good, will be addressing military and veterans issues at the federal level. All veterans, spouses and friends are invited. The Community Center is located at the corner of Cobb Street and Varner Drive in the Woodland complex. A light lunch will be provided at minimum cost. Questions may be directed to Donna Fore (434) 665-1434 or Mike Montgomery (434) 390-7432.

FEBRUARY 26

BLACK HISTORY AND AWARD PROGRAM — The Prince Edward County Branch NAACP is having their Black History and Award Program on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at 5:30 pm. Everyone is invited to attend. Visit the Prince Edward County Branch NAACP Facebook for Zoom and phone links to join us.

MARCH 12

HIGH BRIDGE 5K — The Run High Bridge 5K is Saturday, March 12. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the run begins at 9 a.m. Early registration is now thru Feb. 14. For more info visit www.riversiderunners.com or email Linda Lineweaver at brandyknoll@verizon.net.

MARCH 26

CATFISH FESTIVAL — The 32nd Annual Virginia Catfish Festival will be held on Saturday, March 26 from 3:30 – 7 p.m. at the Farmville Sports Arena located at 1328 Zion Hill Road, Farmville. The event is sponsored by Southside Shrine Club. There will be entertainment by “DJ Blande” of Powhatan. Catered by “Herb Cottage” of Blackstone. Advanced admission only is $30 per person and should be purchased on or before Monday, March 21, children under 10 free accompanied by a parent. Tickets available at various locations or call Llwellyn Metal Works Inc., in Farmville at (434) 392-6173; Barry Miles in Cumberland at (804) 492-5806 or (434) 315-4181; Arnold “Pepper” Irving Jr. in Crewe at (434) 645-9215; E & R Honey Farms Inc., in Powhatan at (804) 721-5325. All proceeds to benefit Shriners Hospital For Children.

APRIL 15

FARM POND MANAGEMENT DAY PROGRAM — A Farm Pond Management Day Program will be held on Friday, April 15, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., at the Wilck’s Lake Isle in Farmville. Topics to include: farm pond fish population; aquatic weed control and identification; aquatic entomology and water health and small-scale aquaculture startup and marketing. To register, call the Prince Edward Extension Office, (434) 392-4246. The cost is $10. Boxed lunch included.

MAY 14

FALCONFEST FURNITURE AUCTION — The FalconFest Furniture Auction will be Saturday, May 14 at Fuqua School’s Gilmer Gym in Farmville. Preview will start at 9 a.m. The live auction begins at 10 a.m. The auctioneer is Jimmy Carwile, Carwile Auctions. All auction items donated by Green Front Furniture. This event is free and open to the public.

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

AMATEUR RADIO MEETING — The Charlotte County Amateur Radio Club meets the first Sunday of the month at 1426 Estes Road in Chase City at 3 p.m. Any questions, contact Jason Byrum at (434) 944-9100.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF DILLWYN — First Baptist Church of Dillwyn located at 16980 Oak St., Dillwyn hosts Sunday School at 10 a.m. and Worship Service at 11 a.m. on Sunday mornings.

JERICHO BAPTIST CHURCH — Jericho Baptist Church located at 615 Franklin St., Farmville has suspended praise and worship in the sanctuary. The services are available on Facebook live and WXJK Radio 101.3 every Sunday. The services can also be heard in or near the parking lot tune on 88.1 FM. Rev. Dr. James H. Taylor III is the pastor.

PARKING LOT SERVICE — Mercy Seat Baptist Church’s regular parking lot church service will begin at 11 a.m. starting the first Sunday in December, Dec. 5.

PIEDMONT CHURCH OF CHRIST — Piedmont Church of Christ located at 1405 North Main St., Farmville holds Bible study at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings, and the church service starts 10:30 a.m. The church also holds Bible study at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday nights. The church has a free clothing giveaway on Thursdays from 1- 3 p.m. weather permitting.

PISGAH BAPTIST CHURCH — Pisgah Baptist Church located at 202 Pisgah Road, Rice welcomes everyone each Sunday for Worship. Sunday School begins at 10 a.m. and Worship starts at 11 a.m.

CORNERSTONE BAPTIST CHURCH — Cornerstone Baptist Church located at 18 Horsepen Road, Farmville with be changing it service times. The Church Service and Sunday School times will change starting in November through April 2022. Sunday School will start at 9:30 a.m. in the Pavilion and Worship Service will start at 11:00 a.m. Park and Praise as well as in-person Worship services on the second, third and fourth Sundays will continue. The church will still be following CDC COVID-19 guidelines.

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP — Farmville United Methodist Church (FUMC) is offering a Grief Support Group for those who have suffered recent losses or losses long ago. This is an ecumenical group welcoming anyone who has experienced a loss. The group meets on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at 2 p.m. at FUMC located at 212 High St. Participation in the discussion while attending the sessions is optional. You can join the group at any time. Call Rebecca Maxwell (434) 414-4562 or Tracey Oddo (434) 392-4686 for more information.

CHURCH SERVICES — Beginning Sunday, Oct.10, Sharon Baptist Church in Cumberland will have three options to worship on Sundays: inside service at 10 a.m., mask required; 10 a.m. radio parking lot service on 89.7 FM. and YouTube service later Sunday afternoon.

FARMVILLE BAPTIST CHURCH — Farmville Baptist Church at 132 N. Main St. will have Bible study every Sunday at 9:45 a.m. and Worship at 11 a.m. Worship services are held in person and broadcast via Zoom. Specific details and more information can be found on the church website at www.farmvillebaptist.org.

FARMVILLE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH — Farmville Presbyterian Church at 200 West Third St. will have in-service worship every Sunday at 11 a.m. Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases again, the church is now requiring masks again during worship. Join us and Rev. Pete Smith Sunday mornings in person or enjoy the audio of our services on the church website. Video is available through the church’s Facebook page and YouTube channel (search for Farmville Presbyterian Church). For further questions, contact the church office at (434) 392-4243 and find the church on Facebook or YouTube.

FOOD DISTRIBUTION — Delma’s Pantry in Cumberland County will have curbside food distribution at Cumberland Middle School the second, third and fourth Fridays of the month at 9:30 a.m. each Friday. Senior boxes will be given out at the distributions.

VETERANS SERVICES — The American Legion Accredited Veterans Service Officers is available to see veterans and their family members at the Farmville VFW on the second and fourth Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Veteran Service Officers may be reached at (434) 414-6504.

OLD GREEN BAPTIST — Old Green Baptist Church will have outdoor and indoor worship services the second and fourth Sundays of the month at 11 a.m. until further notice. The Rev. Samuel F. Trent is the pastor.