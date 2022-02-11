Church and Community Events for the week of Feb.11

The Church and Community Events calendar is published each Friday. Items must be submitted by 10 a.m. Monday for that Friday’s calendar. Events should be emailed to CommunityCalendar@FarmvilleHerald.com.

NOW – FEBRUARY 12

RAFFLE TICKET FUNDRAISER — Randolph District Volunteer Fire Department is raffling off an 8×8 Old Hickory Building donated by Wilck’s Lake Sheds. The building is valued at $2,500. See any auxiliary member or fireman or call (434) 547-3672 to get your tickets. Drawing to be held on Feb. 12, 2022.

FEBRUARY 12

CIVIL WAR SEMINAR — Join the National Park Service and Longwood University at the annual free Civil War Seminar on Feb. 12, located in the Jarman Auditorium at Longwood University. Noted scholars will present on topics ranging from “The Bahamas to Camp Nelson.” This seminar is free and open to the public. No reservations needed. Parking is available on Longwood University campus except in 24 hour reserved spaces, handicapped, or tow-away zones. Lunch is available at the Longwood University Dining Hall.

BLUEBIRD BOX BUILDING WORKSHOP — Now is the time of year that the Eastern Bluebird begins to nest, and you can help them find a home to raise a family. Members of The Central Piedmont Chapter of the Virginia Master Naturalist program will be on hand from 10 a.m. – noon with cedar box kits for you to assemble. Due to the limited number of kits, all participants should pre-register by emailing the Cumberland County Extension Office at leanes@vt.edu, or by calling 804-492-4390. In adherence to current Covid19 safety guidelines, this year’s event will not be held inside the Hall. Rather, the kits can be taken home to assemble, or, if the weather is suitable, assembled outside the Hall on the patio. A donation of $15 per kit is suggested. Pre-assembled boxes are available for a suggested donation of $20 per kit. In the event of snow, the event will be rescheduled for Sunday, Feb. 13.

FEBRUARY 15

HISTORICAL SOCIETY MEETING — The February meeting of the Farmville-Prince Edward Historical Society will take place at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 15, at Robert Russa Moton Museum located at 900 Griffin Boulevard, Farmville. In celebration of Black History Month, the topic of this meeting will be the life and legacy of Philip Ward, celebrated head chef and baker at Longwood for over fifty years. Dr. Letoshia Foster, professor of history at Longwood University, will present a lecture regarding her research on the Ward family. This meeting is open to the public and guest are welcome.

BUCKINGHAM REPUBLICANS — The Buckingham County Republicans will meet 7 p.m. Feb. 15, at the Agricultural Building in Buckingham Court House.

FEBRUARY 17

PROSPECT COMMUNITY MEETING — Prospect Neighborhood Watch will host a community meeting Thursday, Feb. 17 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Crossroads Community Center located at 2966 Sulphur Spring Road in Prospect.

FEBRUARY 19

COMMUNITY BREAKFAST — Pisgah Baptist Church, located at 202 Pisgah Church Road, Rice will be holding a Community Breakfast on Saturday, Feb. 19 at 7:30 a.m. Guest speaker will be Rev. Tony Reeves of Mt. Nebo Baptist Church. All are welcome to attend. Enjoy wonderful food, fellowship and hear a great message.

DRUG TAKE BACK — On Saturday, Feb. 19, Farmville Police and Kolorado Webb, a Boy Scout with Boy Scouts of America Troop 6596, will host a Prescription Drug Take Back Program as part of his “Eagle Project”. From 10 a.m.-2:00 p.m. officers from the Farmville Police Department and members of Boy Scout Troop 6596 will be collecting unwanted or expired prescription medications at Midtown Square near Chick-fil-A.

FEBRUARY 25

LUNCHEON — MOAA (Military Officers Association of America), in association with other area veterans groups, is hosting a special luncheon & program on Friday, Feb. 25, starting promptly at noon at The Woodland Community Center. Fifth District US Representative, Bob Good, will be addressing military and veterans issues at the federal level. All veterans, spouses and friends are invited. The Community Center is located at the corner of Cobb Street and Varner Drive in the Woodland complex. A light lunch will be provided at minimum cost. Questions may be directed to Donna Fore (434) 665-1434 or Mike Montgomery (434) 390-7432.

MARCH 12

HIGH BRIDGE 5K — The Run High Bridge 5K is Saturday, March 12. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the run begins at 9 a.m. Early registration is now thru Feb. 14. For more info visit www.riversiderunners.com or email Linda Lineweaver at brandyknoll@verizon.net.

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

AMATEUR RADIO MEETING — The Charlotte County Amateur Radio Club meets the first Sunday of the month at 1426 Estes Road in Chase City at 3 p.m. Any questions, contact Jason Byrum at (434) 944-9100.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF DILLWYN — First Baptist Church of Dillwyn located at 16980 Oak St., Dillwyn hosts Sunday School at 10 a.m. and Worship Service at 11 a.m. on Sunday mornings.

JERICHO BAPTIST CHURCH — Jericho Baptist Church located at 615 Franklin St., Farmville has suspended praise and worship in the sanctuary. The services are available on Facebook live and WXJK Radio 101.3 every Sunday. The services can also be heard in or near the parking lot tune on 88.1 FM. Rev. Dr. James H. Taylor, III is the pastor.

PARKING LOT SERVICE — Mercy Seat Baptist Church’s regular parking lot church service will begin at 11 a.m. starting the first Sunday in December, Dec. 5.

PIEDMONT CHURCH OF CHRIST — Piedmont Church of Christ located at 1405 North Main St., Farmville holds Bible study at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings, and the church service starts 10:30 a.m. The church also holds Bible study at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday nights. The church has a free clothing giveaway on Thursdays from 1- 3 p.m. weather permitting.

PISGAH BAPTIST CHURCH — Pisgah Baptist Church located at 202 Pisgah Road, Rice welcomes everyone each Sunday for Worship. Sunday School begins at 10 a.m. and Worship starts at 11 a.m.

CORNERSTONE BAPTIST CHURCH — Cornerstone Baptist Church located at 18 Horsepen Road, Farmville with be changing it service times. The Church Service and Sunday School times will change starting in November through April 2022. Sunday School will start at 9:30 a.m. in the Pavilion and Worship Service will start at 11:00 a.m. Park and Praise as well as in-person Worship services on the second, third and fourth Sundays will continue. The church will still be following CDC COVID-19 guidelines.

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP — Farmville United Methodist Church (FUMC) is offering a Grief Support Group for those who have suffered recent losses or losses long ago. This is an ecumenical group welcoming anyone who has experienced a loss. The group meets on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at 2 p.m. at FUMC located at 212 High St. Participation in the discussion while attending the sessions is optional. You can join the group at any time. Call Rebecca Maxwell (434) 414-4562 or Tracey Oddo (434) 392-4686 for more information.

CHURCH SERVICES— Beginning Sunday, Oct.10, Sharon Baptist Church in Cumberland will have three options to worship on Sundays: inside service at 10 a.m., mask required; 10 a.m. radio parking lot service on 89.7 FM. and YouTube service later Sunday afternoon.

FARMVILLE BAPTIST CHURCH — Farmville Baptist Church at 132 N. Main St. will have Bible study every Sunday at 9:45 a.m. and Worship at 11 a.m. Worship services are held in person and broadcast via Zoom. Specific details and more information can be found on the church website at www.farmvillebaptist.org.

FARMVILLE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH — Farmville Presbyterian Church at 200 West Third St. will have in-service worship every Sunday at 11 a.m. Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases again, the church is now requiring masks again during worship. Join us and Rev. Pete Smith Sunday mornings in person or enjoy the audio of our services on the church website. Video is available through the church’s Facebook page and YouTube channel (search for Farmville Presbyterian Church). For further questions, contact the church office at (434) 392-4243 and find the church on Facebook or YouTube.

FOOD DISTRIBUTION — Delma’s Pantry in Cumberland County will have curbside food distribution at Cumberland Middle School the second, third and fourth Fridays of the month at 9:30 a.m. each Friday. Senior boxes will be given out at the distributions.

VETERANS SERVICES — The American Legion Accredited Veterans Service Officers is available to see veterans and their family members at the Farmville VFW on the second and fourth Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Veteran Service Officers may be reached at (434) 414-6504.

OLD GREEN BAPTIST — Old Green Baptist Church will have outdoor and indoor worship services the second and fourth Sundays of the month at 11 a.m. until further notice. The Rev. Samuel F. Trent is the pastor.