Christopher Thomas Huddleston, 52, passed away unexpectedly at his home located in Prince George.

He is survived by his two sons, Carter Huddleston and Jonathan Case; father, Thomas “Jack” Huddleston and brother, Rodney Huddleston.

He is preceded in death by his daughter, Corrine Huddleston and mother, Rosalyn Huddleston.

Chris will best be remembered as the guy who could fix anything with a motor. For many years when not working he could be found in his garage working on anything that would run. His life revolved around dirt bikes and four-wheelers, both of which he passed the love on to his children. Family events revolved around riding the trails or hanging out at the lake.

A funeral service will be held at Shorter Funeral Home, 1905 S. Main St., Farmville, VA 23901, on Monday, Feb. 28. Viewing will begin at 10 a.m., followed by a short service at 11 a.m. Chris will be buried at Trinity Memorial Gardens located at 22482 Prince Edward Hwy., Rice, VA 23966.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a donation to any charity that is dear to your heart.