Buckingham County Property Transfers

Following are the property transfers recorded in the Buckingham County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office for the month of October. The listing includes the grantor, the grantee, location of property and amount of consideration.

• Alice Y. Baber to David Carrington. Deed Gift.

• Larry D. Baker to Charles W. Schwaninger, 138.24 AC, Maysville District. $200,000.

• Steven C. Banton to Thomas J. Steger; et al, .92 AC, 1 AC, Slate River District. $52,000.

• C Douglas Branch to Robin M. Branch. Deed Gift.

• Clarence A. Christian Jr.; et al to Thomas C. Orman, 2.94 AC. $220,000.

• Mary Anne Deane to Austin c. Linthicum, 23.63 AC, Marshall District. $55,000.

• Early Frank Dunivan; et al to Kevin Dunivan. Deed Gift.

• Kevin Dunivan to Kevin Dunivan; et al. Deed Gift.

• Jeffrey G. Ezequelle; et al to Willie E. Ragland; et al, 5 AC, Slate River District. $62,000.

• Mattie Gilliam to Preston Grant Gilliam. Deed Gift.

• Mattie B. Gilliam to Luther Cameron Gilliam. Deed Gift.

• Mattie B. Gilliam to Luther Cameron Gilliam. Deed Gift.

• Mattie B. Gilliam to Alexandria Faith Gilliam. Deed Gift.

• Mattie B. Gilliam to Luther Cameron Gilliam. Deed Gift.

• John P. Griffin Jr.; et al to Victor Ray Moss. Deed Gift.

• John P. Griffin Jr.; et al to Victor Ray Moss; et al, 3 AC, Maysville District. $8,100.

• Warren D. Hackett; et al to James Edward Neubauer; et al, 4.3 AC, Francisco District. $250,000.

• Keith Halbohn; et al to Marion H. Monoploi. Deed Gift.

• Pamela M. Henshaw; et al to Buckingham County; et al, 1 AC, Slate River District. $5,000.

• Bruce Herndon; et al to Dwayne A. Via, 4.50 AC, Marshall District. $320,000.

• Andy L. Hostetler to RLP Investments LC, 132.7 AC, Curdsville District. $740,000.

• David E. Hudgins; et al to Rylan H. Spear; et al, 9 AC, Marshall District. $6,000.

• Amanda Carter Johnson; et al to Amanda Carter Johnson. Deed Gift.

• Calvin B. Jones; et al to Sean Devin Newton, 52.53 AC, Marshall District. $130,000.

• Troy S. Jones; et al to William P. Photinos III, 10.304 AC, 10 AC, Marshall District. $100,00.

• Raffie V. Kehyaian to Dodik Tahmasian, 19.49 AC, Slate River District. $40,000.

• Stephen S. Mack; et al to Eric Thomas Ayers, 6.350 AC, Maysville District. $165,000.

• Catherine Jones Maddox to Catherine W. Maddox; et al. Deed Gift.

• Dorothy Ann Marks; et al to Tyler Steven Raynor, 10.76 AC, Marshall District. $20,000.

• Robert Grayson Midkiff to Travis W. Harris Sr., 5.040 AC, Curdsville District. $100.

• Adam K. Morgan; et ux to Donald B. Neece; et ux, 2.005 AC, Maysville District. $285,000.

• Ellen H. Morgan to Chad Hilton Morgan; et ux. Deed Gift.

• Tracie Lann Morgan; et al to Michael A. Johnson, 2 AC, 1.09 AC, Marshall District. $199,900.

• Nancy M. Morris to Sarah M. Lankford; et al, 7 AC, Francisco District. $13,100.

• Isa Lee Nedd to Don Kent Bauman Jr.; et al, 8.72 AC, Maysville District. $135,000.

• John P. Newman to Alyssa N. Aponte; et al, 4.41 AC. $269,900.

• Christopher Petersheim to Cindy Lynn Sachs; et al, 5 AC. $284,900.

• Rachel Day Pittman to Kenneth O. Pittman; et al. Deed Gift.

• Planted Pines LLC to Aaron F. Esh; et ux, 174.31 AC, Maysville District. $425,000.

• Matthew R. Riding; et ux to Katherine M. Brooks, 5.15 AC, Curdsville District. $280,000.

• Woodward Russell; executrix to Ivan P. Davis Jr.; et al, 28.62 AC, Curdsville District. $15,000.

• Sharon Wendy Seabolt; et al to Raymond Banton; et ux, 2.232 AC, Slate River District. $25,000.

• Paul D. Selby; et ux to Shanice Hickson, 1 AC, Maysville District. $170,000.

• Sandra E. Shiflett to Ronald A. Sprouse, 2.35 AC, Curdsville District. $129,900.

• Rebecca Smith-Forward; et al to Deborah M. Christopher, 6.19 AC, Curdsville District. $484,000.

• Gilbert J. Somers to Rockshel and Sons Development, Slate River District. $3,350.

• Spear Mountain Investments LLC to Jaime Trejo; et ux, 1.80 AC, 1.77 AC, James River District. $30,000.

• Spear Mountain Investments LLC to Jaime Trejo; et ux, 1.94 AC, .75 AC, 1 AC, James River District. $6,000.

• Thomas G. Stinson Jr. to Richard B. Gordon, Lot 5, Francisco District. $96,000.

• William T. Swaine to Stacey Michelle Scott, 6.987 AC, James River District. $475,000.

• Jeffrey David Tharp; et ux to Timothy Wyatt Wood; et ux, 68.486 AC, 21.89 AC, Marshall District. $170,000.

• Thomas Darrell Tompkins to Lisa M. Schneider; et vir, .472 AC, Slate River District. $10,000.

• Daniel J. Vanroekel To Joshua Lynn Seay, 39.36 AC, Maysville District. $142,000.

• Susan Vickers; et al to Coy Kingrea; 1.998 AC, Slate River District. $33,000.

• Kelby W. Wharam; et ux to Kelby W. Wharam. Deed Gift.

• Oscar Tinsley Whitten Jr. to Charles W. Schwaninger, 14.139 AC, Maysville District. $100,000.

• Clayton Dwayne Willoughby to Calvin Ray Jr.; et al. $130,000.

• James R. Wilson; et al to Raymond Wesley Johnson Jr., 1.010 AC, Lot. $2,500.