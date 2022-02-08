Blair Kline, 55 of Knoxville, Tennessee, peacefully passed away on Jan. 27, surrounded by his loving family. Survivors include his wife, Katie Bell Kline; his children, Catherine, Sarah Jane and Andy Kline; parents, Lowry and Jane Waller of Kline, Lookout Mountain, Tennessee; brother, Will (Jennifer) Kline and their children, Carolyn, Ellie and Will of Lookout Mountain; sister, Julie Kline (Guy) Dixon and children, Adelaide, Waller and Henry of Dillwyn and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.

Blair was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jim and Grace Kline, Loudon, Tennessee and Ed and Billy Waller, Philadelphia, Tennessee. Blair was devoted to his family. He loved his wife, Katie, and his children, and was extremely proud and supportive of them. That same devotion went to his parents and siblings. He treasured family vacations at the beach, visits to the family farm and his sister in Dillwyn, his cabin on the Clinch River and trips to Wisconsin.

He was born in Chattanooga, attended the McCallie School and graduated high school from Blue Ridge School in Saint George. He is a graduate of the University of Tennessee-Knoxville where he was a member of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity.

Blair spent his career in construction, owning his own concrete business and most recently serving on the executive team at Joseph Construction Company, whose employees he considered his second family. He had a gift for sharing his construction knowledge and motivating the people who worked for and with him. He loved fly-fishing and enjoyed teaching others. Fishing trips to Wyoming with his dad, brother, brother-in-law and his son, Andy, were special to him. He was a great cook, whether at a stove, outdoor grill or his smoker and passed this on to his children and nephew, Waller. He was comfortable in a fleece vest, fishing shirt and khaki pants or shorts – for any event – night or day.

Blair liked Tennessee football and basketball and became a University of Wisconsin fan in support of his UW alumna wife. He inherited a love for all genres of music from his parents.

A gathering to remember Blair will be held soon and announced at a future date. Rose Funeral and Cremation – Mann is serving the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to organizations that Blair supported. These include Legacy Parks Foundation, Appalachian Bear Rescue, Trout Unlimited Service Partnership for Veterans and the Construction Trades Academy-Blair Kline Scholarship Fund. Donations to the scholarship fund should refer to the Construction Trades Academy and may be sent to 1604 Elm Hill Pike, Nashville, TN 37201. (Blair and his Associated Builders and Contractors colleagues, in conjunction with Knox County, created a local Construction Trades Academy.)