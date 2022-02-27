Blacc Business Awards ceremony held

In honor of Black History Month Mikita Smith hosted an award ceremony to acknowledge Black Business Owners on Saturday, Feb. 19. The Blacc Business Award ceremony took place at the Historic New Fevers in Farmville. There was a live performance by Nina Ross. Some of the local winners include JK Cooks owner JaKeishia Randolph won for Best Soul Food /Catering; Juanomi’s Vision LLC owner Tonya Smith-Blanton won for Best Event Planning/Décor; Torian Alexia owner Beyouniquorn won for Best Health and Wellness; Best in Child Leadership and Development went to Social Butterflies owner Felisha Jefferson; and Best New Business of the Year went to Smiles N’ Giggles owner Tempie Berry Walton. The honoree of the night for Best Business in Leadership and Service was awarded to Kenny’s Health Food Emporium. It was a night to remember filled with love and community.