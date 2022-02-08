Beckie “Bessie” Parker Sprouse, of Fork Union, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 5, in Charlottesville. Born in Amelia County, Jan. 17, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Annie Davis Parker.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde N. Sprouse; a brother, Alex Parker and sisters, Sallie Edwards and Estelle Holmes.

Survivors include her son, C. Norman Sprouse and special friend, Ellen Hasty; daughter, Kathy S. Smith and husband, Steve; one special grandson, Chet A. McDearmon and wife, Elisabeth and several special nieces and nephews.

Beckie retired in 1996 as owner of Family Fashions in Fork Union after 26 years. Bessie had a love for antiques and old glass bottles. She loved to garden flowers, as neighbors would often see her at 6 a.m. tending to her flowerbeds.

The family wishes to thank the many caregivers at Commonwealth Senior Living for their care and love that Bessie was given the past few years and to special friends Ernestine and Jackie.

Visitation will be held at Fork Union Presbyterian Church on Wednesday, Feb. 9, from 6 -7:30 p.m. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., on Thursday, Feb. 10, at the Fork Union Memorial Cemetery.

Funeral services are in the care of Sheridan Funeral Home, Kents Store.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers that memorial contributions are made to the Fluvanna County Fire Department or Fork Union Presbyterian Church.