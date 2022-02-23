Award of Excellence recipients announced

The following area residents have earned an Award of Excellence at Western Governors University (WGU). The award is given to students who perform at a superior level in their coursework.

Tina Eubank of Cumberland and Samuel Kemp of Farmville have earned an Award of Excellence at Western Governors University Teachers College.

Alyssa Golden and Jessica Hutchinson of Farmville have earned an Award of Excellence at Western Governors University College of Business.

WGU was established in 1997 by 19 U.S. governors with a mission to expand access to high-quality, affordable higher education, online, nonprofit WGU now serves more than 131,000 students nationwide and has more than 257,000 graduates in all 50 states. Driving innovation as the nation’s leading competency-based university, WGU has been recognized by the White House, state leaders, employers, and students as a model that works in postsecondary education. In just 25 years, the university has become a leading influence in changing the lives of individuals and families, and preparing the workforce needed in today’s rapidly evolving economy. WGU is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities, has been named one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, and was featured on NPR, NBC Nightly News, CNN and in The New York Times. Learn more at www.wgu.edu.