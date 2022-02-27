Annual meeting set

The Friends of the Appomattox River will hold their annual meeting on Friday, March 4, from 7-9 p.m. The public is invited to attend our in-person annual meeting for 2022. We will gather at the Mill Room, in the lowest level of One Mill Street, Farmville. Our evening will begin with some social time, followed by a recap of activities and accomplishments from the prior year. We’ll elect new officers, and spend some time planning future activities. If you have any questions, please contact Mark Kernohan at (440) 452-8522.