Anne Blanton Newton, 75 of Charlottesville, passed away on Feb. 16. She was born in Farmville on Nov. 25, 1946.

Anne received a Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of Virginia, a Master of Science Degree from Longwood College and a Doctor of Education Degree from the University of Virginia.

Prior to receiving her doctorate, Anne taught in the Loudoun County Public School System and was a teacher and counselor at Southside Virginia Community College. After she received her doctoral degree, she was employed as a Transition Specialist with the Virginia Department of Correctional Education until her retirement. A Transition Program that she developed for the Virginia Department of Corrections is still used nationally.

Anne was predeceased by her parents, Lewis B. Newton and Lou Anna Blanton Newton.

She is survived by her son, Peter James Newton.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 26, at 4 p.m., in the chapel of Puckett Funeral Home. Anne will be laid to rest beside her parents at a private interment in Westview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911.

