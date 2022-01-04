Winter storm causes area power outages

Thousands were without power Monday as the first winter storm of 2022 blanketed the area with heavy wet snows. Weather.gov reported 6 inches of snow for Prince Edward and Cumberland and 9 inches of snow in total in Buckingham.

On Monday afternoon, Southside Electric Cooperative (SEC) was reporting that 1,407 customers were without power in Cumberland County, 853 in Prince Edward County and 21 in Buckingham County.

A 3:45 p.m. update on the SEC Facebook page noted, “17,070 members are still without power. Our crews are out trying to restore power to our members safely and quickly. We have restored 5,694 members this afternoon. Your patience today is greatly appreciated.”

Dominion Energy was reporting on its website Monday afternoon that 943 customers were without power in Prince Edward, 2,220 in Cumberland and 3,839 in Buckingham.

“Wet snow and gusty winds will continue to impact our service area until this evening. Crews are working around the clock to safely restore power to those customers affected by the storm,” officials said in a release