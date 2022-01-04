Wilson Fredrick Cook Sr., 83 years old, of Burkeville, went home to be with the Lord on December 31. Wilson was born in Burkeville, to the late William Thomas Cook and Ethel Fears Cook on July 6, 1938. He was married to the love of his life, Virginia Bernice Sheldon for 61 years.

Wilson worked as a ticket marker (Tobacconist) in Virginia and South Carolina for 40 years and owned Weaver Fertilizer in Rice. RJ Reynolds Tobacco Company presented Wilson the award for Ticket Marker of the year in 1988. He loved working with farmers and always tried to watch out for them any way he could. Wilson loved to golf and working on the farm with “His Cows”. Listening to the dogs while hunting and being very proud of his dogs was something he loved to do. He was an active member of Bagby Memorial Baptist Church and a past member of the Burkeville Ruritan’s Club.

He is survived by his wife Virginia Sheldon Cook (Bunny); their daughter Sherrie Cook Waddill (John), Two sons Wilson Fredrick Cook Jr. (Cristy) and Timothy Bryan Cook, Sr. (Melinda), His sister Phyllis Michael (Bob) and nephew Jeffrey; Eight grandchildren; Justin Cook (Billie), Andrew Cook (Katlyn), Chrissie Barnes (Kirk), Tommy Waddill (Keegan), Timothy Cook, Jr., Devin Wallen, Zachary Cook (Katelyn) and Alexis Cook. Wilson also was blessed to have seven great-grandchildren; Mason, Riley, Samuel, Abigail, Austin, Rhett and Caleb.

A graveside service will be held Sunday January 9, 2022 at Bagby Memorial Church in Burkeville. Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Prince Edward Volunteer Rescue Squad or Hospice of Virginia. www. puckettfh.com.