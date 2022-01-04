William Lee Copeland, Sr. “Shabby” died peacefully on January 1, 2022 at Centra- Lynchburg General Hospital, in Lynchburg, Virginia. He was born March 3, 1941 in Cumberland County to Jacob Moses and Sarah Ann Coy Copeland. He was predeceased by: his parents; one, daughter, April Louise Copeland; and three siblings, Rosa Brown, Jacob Copeland, and Moses E. Copeland.

He is survived by: his children; grand and great-grandchildren; brothers, George Copeland (Edith), Jack Copeland and James Edward Copeland; sisters, Martha Booker, Mary Gould, Shirley Henderson, and Sarah Baker; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Due to COVID restrictions, the family will schedule a memorial service at a later date. Bland-Reid Funeral Home of Farmville is in charge of the service.