Wharam named to dean’s list

Published 10:00 am Wednesday, January 26, 2022

By Staff Report

The dean’s list for the 2021 fall semester at Bridgewater College has been announced by Dr. Leona A. Sevick, provost and executive vice president. More than 500 students were named to the list.

Sierra A. Wharam, a Health and Exercise Science major from Dillwyn, was named to the fall semester dean’s list.

Students on the dean’s list have attained a 3.4 or better grade point average out of a possible 4.0.

Bridgewater College is a private, four-year liberal arts college located in the Central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Founded in 1880, it was the state’s first private, coeducational college. Today, Bridgewater College is home to approximately 1,500 students.

