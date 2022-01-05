Weather related delays, closures

Buckingham, Cumberland and Prince Edward county schools will be closed Wednesday, Jan. 5.

Buckingham County Superintendent John Keeler stated in an email to The Farmville Herald that schools are closed to both students and staff.

According to BCPS Coordinator of Technology/ITRT Melissa Hanes BCPS will also be closed tomorrow, Thursday, Jan. 6 for students and staff.

Cumberland County Schools announced on their Facebook page 12 month staff members are to report at 10:30 a.m. Schools will reopen for students on Thursday, Jan. 6. Report cards will go home on Monday, Jan. 10.

The Town of Farmville announced in a release that the Work Session scheduled for today has been canceled and the Personnel Committee meeting has been rescheduled to 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan.12.