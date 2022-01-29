Waterworks Players announces cast for Exit Laughing

For the last 30 years, the highlight in the lives of Connie, Leona, Millie and Mary, has been their weekly “girl’s night out “bridge game.” Therefore, when Mary passes away the remaining three friends face a dilemma of how they will carry on.

Much to everyone’s surprise, it is Millie, played by Waterworks veteran Martha Womack. Millie remembers that it is her night to carpool, who enacts a solution that only adds to the current problem. What ensues is an evening of mishaps and misadventures, including a surprise gift, a police raid, nosey neighbors, a stripper and a night of memories the women will not soon forget.

The five-member cast is comprised of truly memorable and amusing characters. Rosemary Pollard returns to the Waterworks stage and is casted as Connie Hartland. She discovers that life and fun do not have to end when you face your 60s.

Waterworks’ newcomer Ruth Holliday will play Rachel Ann, Connie’s daughter. Rachel is working toward her doctorate, has some very definite issues with life and men, will have her eyes opened to both before the night is over. Jeffree Hudson as Leona, who has been Connie’s best friend for more than 30 years, is a beautician by trade and somewhat of a lush by choice. Rounding out the ensemble is Policeman Bobby, a young man of many talents. Played by Trenton Taylor, Bobby is willing to “bare “them all to reach his own goal of earning a PhD.

Directed by Waterworks Artistic Director Dudley Sauve, the play is rich with frivolity and hilarious surprises for the audience. Exit Laughing is a sometimes-suggestive comedy for adults. These women deal with one disaster after another ending in a night that will open their eyes to a new way of looking at the many ways to have fun and enjoy life if you truly live life to the fullest!

Make reservations now to attend Exit Laughing. Performances are at 8 pm on Feb.18 and 19 and Feb. 25 and 26 in the evenings, plus an afternoon matinee on Feb. 20. You can obtain tickets by visiting the web site: http://waterworksplayers.org or calling the box office at 434-392-3452.