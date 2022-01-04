Warming centers available

Prince Edward County and the Town of Farmville are opening a temporary Warming Center on Tuesday, Jan.4, from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. for residents of Prince Edward County and the Town of Farmville who are without power.

The Warming Center will be located at the Prince Edward-Farmville Youth Association (PEFYA) Gymnasium, at 2750 Layne Street, Farmville. Residents can warm up, fill water jugs and charge devices at the Warming Center. Residents planning to stay a good part of the day are encouraged to bring snacks, as meals are not provided. Except for service animals, no pets are allowed.

For additional information, residents may contact the Prince Edward County Department of Social Services at 434-392-3113.

The Southside Virginia YMCA (580 Commerce Road, Farmville) is continuing to invite Prince Edward County residents to utilize showers, running water and to charge devices (membership is not required).

Anyone over the age of 18 must provide identification. Due to the COVID-19 environment, access will be controlled for social distancing. Masks are required for non-members to enter the Y. The Y encourages people to call ahead and make a reservation for shower access. They will make every effort to accommodate walk-ins. Bring your towels, toiletries, etc. Hours: 5:30 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

County and Town public safety officials encourage residents to:

Be prepared, in advance, to stay home and take care of yourself and your family, and help your neighbors for at least 72 hours, in case roads are icy and/or there are widespread power outages. Stay off the roads during winter storms unless travel is absolutely necessary. Those who must be on the road during winter storms should reduce speed, increase following distance and use VDOT’s free 511 tools to find out about road conditions along your route. Check on older and homebound neighbors, family, and friends. Animal owners must bring pets inside from the cold or provide adequate shelter. During cold weather, the shelter must have a windbreak at its entrance and provide bedding material (such as straw, cedar shavings, or similar) that is sufficient to protect the animal from cold and promote the retention of body heat. Virginia law prohibits leaving tethered dogs outside when the temperature is 32 degrees Fahrenheit or below. Always run generators outside in a well-ventilated area. Letting a faucet drip during extreme cold weather can help prevent a pipe from freezing. If you experience a power outage, it is essential that you report the outage to your electric provider:

Dominion Energy: 1-866-DOM-HELP (1-866-366-4357)

Southside Electric Cooperative: 1-866-878-5514

Central Virginia Electric Cooperative: 1-800-367-2832

Citizens are encouraged to closely monitor winter weather forecasts for the latest information and updates. The County will update both operational and public safety information, as needed.