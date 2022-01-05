VHSL and MaxPreps.com announce partnership

The Virginia High School League and MaxPreps, the leading online hub for high school sports information, have announced a multi-year partnership agreement that will enable the VHSL to provide a customized sports information platform for its member schools.

The VHSL press release continued by noting that MaxPreps and the VHSL will offer a publishing platform across desktop, tablet and mobile devices that will streamline the process of managing sports information for its member schools. The partnership enables all box score information published on MaxPreps.com to be automatically provided to the VHSL for use in managing various initiatives.

Beginning with the winter season of the 2021-22 school year, coaches will be encouraged to submit statistics to MaxPreps after each game to accurately track regular-season standings and create statewide leaderboards.

Billy Haun, executive director of the VHSL, said, “The Virginia High School League is excited to partner with MaxPreps to bring top-level coverage and information to our students, member schools, fans and everyone else connected to supporting high school athletics here in Virginia. We look forward to what this partnership will produce for everyone involved with the VHSL.”

“Virginia has long been one of the top states for high school sports nationally, and MaxPreps is excited to integrate our technology to help the VHSL continue to expand its media properties,” said Gerry Valerio, director of state association partnerships for MaxPreps. “We are thrilled to be able to more easily share the accomplishments of VHSL student-athletes with the entire nation.”

The release concluded by noting that MaxPreps.com is the nation’s most-visited site for high school sports coverage. MaxPreps has been on the prep sports scene since 2002 and has successfully partnered with 29 other high school state associations. MaxPreps.com also is an official partner of the National Federation of State High School Associations and the NFHS Network.