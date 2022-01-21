Tigers place six on all-state football teams

Hampden-Sydney College placed six student-athletes on the 2021 Virginia Sports Information Directors’ (VaSID) College Division Football All-State Teams, including three First Team and three Second Team selections, as announced recently by the organization.

Earning First Team VaSID All-State honors were fifth-year linebacker Brendan Weinberg, sophomore offensive lineman T.J. Minter and sophomore safety Will Pickren. Garnering Second Team VaSID All-State accolades were fifth-year tight end Ed Newman, senior running back Kaleb Smith and sophomore wide receiver Braeden Bowling.

Brendan Weinberg, a team captain, started all 10 games and had 118 total tackles, including 55 solo and 63 assisted, 15 tackles for loss (three sacks), two interceptions, two pass breakups and one blocked punt. He led the ODAC in tackles for loss and assisted tackles, while second in total tackles and tackles per game (11.8), tied for second in blocked punt/kick, third in solo tackles, and tied for eighth in interceptions. A three-time All-ODAC honoree, including First Team this past fall and last spring, Brendan completed his outstanding H-SC career as the program’s all-time leader in tackles with 345 career tackles, including 180 solo and 165 assisted, 36.5 tackles for loss (seven sacks), six interceptions, 15 pass breakups, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one blocked punt-starting 42 of 43 career games. He previously was selected as the State Small College Linebacker of the Year by the Touchdown Club of Richmond, while a D3football.com All-Region 3 Second Team honoree, as well.

T.J. Minter started all 10 games, anchoring the offensive line from his left tackle position as the Tigers accounted for 3,585 yards of total offense (358.5), including 956 yards rushing (95.6) and 2,629 yards passing (262.9) with 35 touchdowns. He allowed just one sack during the season. TJ previously was selected First Team All-ODAC this past fall.

Will Pickren started nine of 10 games and had 106 total tackles, including 54 solo and 52 assisted, 5.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions and six pass breakups. He tied for second in the ODAC in pass breakups, while fourth in total tackles, tackles per game (10.6) and solo tackles, fifth in assisted tackles, and tied for eighth in interceptions. Will is a two-time All- ODAC honoree, earning First Team honors this past fall and last spring. He previously was selected as the State Small College Defensive Back of the Year by the Touchdown Club of Richmond, while a D3football. com All-Region 3 Third Team honoree, as well.

Ed Newman, a team captain, started seven of nine games and had 27 receptions for 199 receiving yards and two touchdowns. He tied for 10th in the ODAC in receptions per game (3.0) and was 11th in receptions. A two-time All-ODAC honoree, including First Team this past fall and last spring, Ed finished his H-SC career with 87 career receptions for 1,043 yards and eight touchdowns-starting 26 of 36 career games.

Kaleb Smith started six of nine games and accounted for 970 all-purpose yards, including 650 yards rushing and 320 yards receiving with 11 touchdowns. He had 146 rushing attempts and all 11 touchdowns on the ground, along with 34 receptions. Smith was second in the ODAC in all-purpose yards and yards per game (107.8), tied for second in rushing touchdowns, fourth in rushing attempts, fifth in rushing yards and yards per game (72.2), sixth in average per carry (4.5), seventh in receptions per game (3.8), and tied for seventh in receptions. A four-time All-ODAC honoree, including First Team this past fall and last spring, Kaleb finished his H-SC career with 3,177 career all-purpose yards, including 1,805 yards rushing and 1,372 yards receiving with 27 touchdowns. He had 427 rushing attempts and 23 touchdowns on the ground, along with 150 receptions and four touchdowns receiving-starting 16 of 28 career games.

Braeden Bowling started nine of 10 games and had 41 receptions for 828 receiving yards and six touchdowns. He was second in the ODAC in yards per reception (20.2), third in receiving yards and receiving yards per game (82.8), tied for fourth in receiving touchdowns, and fifth in receptions and receptions per game (4.1). Braeden previously was selected Second Team All-ODAC this past fall.

VaSID names 44 all-state teams in 23 sports each year, as well as an Academic All-State squad and an all-sports champion in both the University and College Divisions.