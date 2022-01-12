Tigers fall at Washington and Lee 79-74

Fifth-year Jake Hahn scored 18 points and junior Ryan Clements added 16 points, but Hampden-Sydney College (H-SC) dropped a 79-74 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) basketball decision on the road at Washington and Lee University (W&L) on Saturday, Jan. 8 in Lexington. Senior Jack Wyatt scored a season-high 12 points for the visiting Tigers, who led by as many as 15 points in the first half, including 44-38 at halftime, before falling to 7-3 overall, 2-1 in the ODAC. Robert DiSibio posted game-highs of 25 points and 11 rebounds for the host Generals, who opened the second half on a 16-0 run, while improving to 4-6 overall, 2-2 in the ODAC.

“Not our best basketball today,” said third-year head coach Caleb Kimbrough. “We played well in spurts but had way too many defensive lapses. Had a great opportunity today that we let slip away. Now it’s how we respond.”

H-SC fell behind 7-3 to start the contest, but quickly responded with an 11-3 run to lead 14-10 with 16:05 on the clock following a layup by Wyatt. Hahn sparked the outburst with six points, including a conventional three-point play along with a three-point field goal. The Tigers led 23-18 at 11:26 after a steal by sophomore Josiah Hardy led to a fast break slam dunk by Clements, and the advantage was 34-21 at 7:50 following an old-fashioned three-point play by Clements. The visitors took their largest lead of the first half at 40-25 with 5:06 left in the half when Clements once-again converted a steal into a fast break dunk. W&L, however, used a 13-2 run to close to within 42-38 at 1:31, but a Wyatt basket inside during the final minute provided H-SC with a 44-38 lead at halftime.

W&L continued its momentum to begin the second half, scoring 16 unanswered points to take a 54-44 lead with 13:59 remaining. The Generals took their largest lead of the contest at 57-46 courtesy of a layup by DiSibio at 12:11. H-SC, however, began battling back and closed to within 61-57 after a three-pointer by sophomore Adam Brazil at 7:21, and another triple by Brazil had the Tigers within 69-64 with 4:19 left to play. The visitors trailed just 71-70 at 1:34 following six-straight points at the free throw line, including four from sophomore Alex Elliott but the hosts scored the next six points toward the final five-point margin.

Hahn led H-SC with his 18 points, including 3-8 three-pointers. Clements added 16 points, seven rebounds and three assists for the Tigers. Wyatt contributed a season-high 12 points, while Brazil added 11 points (3-6 3FGs) and three assists. H-SC shot 37% (26-70) from the field, including 31% (8-26) on three-pointers, and 82% (14-17) at the free throw line.

DiSibio led W&L with his game-highs of 25 points and 11 rebounds, while Jack d’Entremont added 14 points for the Generals. W&L shot 44% (26-59) from the field, including 36% (10-28) on three-pointers, and 65% (17-26) at the line.

H-SC will play at home again on Wednesday, Jan. 12, at 7 p.m. against ODAC member Randolph College in S. Douglas Fleet Gymnasium at Kirby Field House.