Spelling Bee winner heads to regionals

Prince Edward County Middle School student, Whill Stanley, is heading to the Spelling Bee Regionals. Students in Prince Edward County begin the spelling bee journey in the classroom, move on to grade level and then to the district competition. Whill mastered each level and is now on his way to Richmond on March 19 for the 47th annual Richmond Times-Dispatch Regional Spelling Bee. “This is quite an honor. We are proud of our Eagles,” noted school authorities in a press release. Prince Edward County Public Schools is an inclusive, student-centered community focused on inspiring confident, knowledgeable and productive citizens who are empowered to lead.