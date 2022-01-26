Sorority initiates new members

Kappa Rho Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® recently initiated 14 new members into its organization. The new members demonstrated their commitment to the sorority’s mission of service to the community by virtually presenting a program entitled “Surviving the Holidays Together.” Following the initiation, the new members were presented gifts from other sorority members, family members and friends. The sorority is a service organization dedicated to serving the community through various activities.