Sorority initiates new members

Published 3:45 pm Wednesday, January 26, 2022

By Staff Report

The new members of the Kappa Rho Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated from left, front row: Taneisha Charles, Brittany Allen, Kimberly Archer and Beth Gafford; back row; Ashley Charles-Bland, Carla Lightfoot, Oasia Banks, Lakeisha Hardy, Zuri Jones, Norma Crenshaw, Whitney Hawkins, Donna McRae-Jones, Shenika Eldridge and Whitney Lockett.

Kappa Rho Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® recently initiated 14 new members into its organization. The new members demonstrated their commitment to the sorority’s mission of service to the community by virtually presenting a program entitled “Surviving the Holidays Together.” Following the initiation, the new members were presented gifts from other sorority members, family members and friends. The sorority is a service organization dedicated to serving the community through various activities.

