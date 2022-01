Robert Jackson Jr. departed this life in Cumberland on Jan. 5. Friends may offer condolences and sign the guest book on Saturday, Jan. 8 from 1-5 p.m. There will be no public viewing.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2 p.m., location to be determined. Call 804-492-4855 for further information. Interment at Cornerstone Baptist Church, Farmville.

www.mariangraythomasfuneralhome.com