PSR to hold vaccine clinic

Piedmont Senior Resources (PSR) Area Agency on Aging is hosting a Virginia Department of Health vaccine clinic in the parking lot in front of Buffalo Wild Wings in The Shoppes at College Park on Tuesday, Jan. 25, from 2-5 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public of all ages, not just older adults. All three vaccinations—Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson will be available.

“COVID-19 vaccinations are safe, effective and save lives,” said PSR CEO Justine A. Young, who is also a registered nurse and has administered vaccinations. “Trusting science is so important and vital as hospitals and other health care facilities fill with people who are getting sick with the Omicron variant. The overload of virus-infected patients means less care for individuals with strokes, heart attacks and emergency surgeries. Medical staff are exhausted and shorthanded. Getting the vaccine is doing your part to help them.”

To date, PSR has provided access, education, and transportation to more than 200 older adults and their caregivers across Amelia, Buckingham, Charlotte, Cumberland, Lunenburg, Nottoway and Prince Edward counties.

“With the infection rate in Prince Edward and other counties surging right now, PSR feels the need to step up and continue to lead for healthier, safer communities across the region,” Young said.

If you are partially or fully vaccinated seeking a booster/third vaccination, bring your COVID-19 vaccination card. But even if you do not have your card, come anyway as your vaccine record can be accessed.

For more information, how to support PSR, or inquiries about PSR’s services, call (434) 767-5588 or email psr@psraaa.org.