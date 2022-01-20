Pearson guest speaker of DAR

Recently, Adjunct Assistant Professor of History and Archaeology at Hampden-Sydney College and Senior Archaeologist with Coastal Environments, Inc. Dr. Charles Pearson, was the guest speaker of the Judith Randolph-Longwood Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR.) His discussion was about interesting artifacts that have been discovered and possible old burial sites, near Farmville. Above, from left, are Yvonne Costello, Dr. Pearson and Regent Dr. Carolyn Wells.