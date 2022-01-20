Pearson guest speaker of DAR

Published 12:45 pm Thursday, January 20, 2022

By Staff Report

Recently, Adjunct Assistant Professor of History and Archaeology at Hampden-Sydney College and Senior Archaeologist with Coastal Environments, Inc. Dr. Charles Pearson, was the guest speaker of the Judith Randolph-Longwood Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR.) His discussion was about interesting artifacts that have been discovered and possible old burial sites, near Farmville. Above, from left, are Yvonne Costello, Dr. Pearson and Regent Dr. Carolyn Wells.

