Opinion — Week two: Promises made, promises kept

Virginia’s General Assembly celebrated an extraordinary moment last weekend as we received our new Governor Glenn Youngkin, Lt. Governor Winsome Sears, and Attorney General Jason Miyares for their oaths of office at the Virginia Capitol.

As the Governor shared in his inaugural speech, “the will of the people grants a license to serve – a temporary license extended with trust, with faith, and with expectations to deliver on promises made.”

I’m proud that you’ve placed your trust in me to represent you here in Richmond, and I’m working hard every day to deliver positive results for the 61st House District of Virginia.

That work began this week with Governor Youngkin issuing 11 “day one” executive actions, including an executive order that will prevent Critical Race Theory (CRT) from entering our schools, making parents in charge if their children participate in masking, restoring trust and faith in the Virginia Parole Board by firing our old members, and removing vaccine mandates for all state employees.

In the Virginia House of Delegates, Republicans are working alongside the Governor to make certain that Virginia is the best place to live, work and raise a family.

For instance, I have co-sponsored HB-90, better known as the grocery tax bill, which will exempt food purchased for human consumption and essential personal hygiene products from all state, regional, and local sales taxes. Governor Youngkin campaigned hard on ending this tax burden for Virginian’s and Republicans are working hard to make sure this bill gets to his desk.

I have also introduced legislation attempting to change the Virginia Parole Board. HB-435, states no person shall be released on parole unless the decision to grant parole is made unanimously by the Board. Review by the Board of an inmate eligible for parole is changed from one year to every three years after the initial review of the case. As a part of the investigation, before the Board decides to grant or deny parole, the Board shall review in its entirety the transcript from the trial that resulted in the conviction or convictions for which the inmate is currently serving a term of imprisonment.

HB-292, which I co-sponsored, will come before Agriculture, Chesapeake and Natural Resources Committee. This bill, which enhances Agribusiness, by promoting the development and marketing of the Commonwealths agricultural products, domestic and international markets, and products grading and certification. It will also promote new creation of more agribusiness that will include new crops, biotechnology and new uses of agricultural products. The expansion of existing agribusiness including farmers markets and roadside farm markets within the Commonwealth of Virginia.

I am proud to represent Virginia’s 61st House District in the House of Delegates. Republicans worked hard to win your trust this past election and we intend to work hard to keep it.

Del. Tommy Wright can be reached via email at DelTWright@House.Virginia.gov or (804) 698-1061.