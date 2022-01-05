No end in sight as cases continue to soar

COVID-19 cases continue to climb at record breaking speed with dramatic jumps in coronavirus cases attributed to omicron variant.

According to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) in the Piedmont Health District alone, coronavirus cases continue to climb at a dramatic pace. Jumping from 229 cases reported the week of Dec. 19-25 to 587 the week of Dec. 26 2021, through Jan 1. Every county in the health district has been on an upward trend in cases for 27 days or more.

From the seven-day period of Dec. 28 through Jan.3, according to the VDH, Prince Edward County saw 138 new coronavirus cases. Buckingham was up by 43 cases and Cumberland jumped 50 cases. Over the last week, Charlotte County reported 85 cases of the virus, and Lunenburg rose by 47 cases.

Virginia continued to see record-breaking virus numbers surrounding the New Year holiday.

On Monday, Jan 3, the state reported 7,967 new coronavirus cases; a dramatic increase compared to 4,472 cases reported seven days earlier.

The commonwealth reported an unprecedented 19,506 new cases in one day on Jan 2.

The state’s seven-day moving average (the average number of cases reported across a seven-day period) was reported to be 13,265 on Jan 3. compared to 6,307 one week prior. This number more than doubles Virginia’s previous record for a seven-day moving average of 6,161 cases reported Jan. 19, 2021.

As previously reported Piedmont Health District Director Dr. Maria Almond says those numbers could be bigger than they seem.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) the omicron variant now accounts for approximately 75.8% of COVID-19 cases in the region.

“Cases have been rapidly increasing due to the ease with which the omicron variant spreads,” Almond said Monday, Dec. 27. “Testing over the holidays is always limited, so the true spread of COVID-19 in the community is likely much higher than our already increased case numbers show. But the most concerning fact is that hospitalizations continue to rise as well, threatening our already strained health care systems. By far, the vast majority of those people who require hospitalization are unvaccinated.”

The Piedmont Health District continues to slowly increase its number of vaccinated individuals.

Vaccination rates in each county of the health district, as of Monday, were as follows:

Prince Edward: population fully vaccinated: 43.7%, population with booster shot: 18.1%

Buckingham: population fully vaccinated: 51.3%, population with booster shot: 18.9%

Cumberland: population fully vaccinated: 47.2%, population with booster shot: 16.3%

Charlotte: population fully vaccinated: 50.6%, population with booster shot: 18.4%

Lunenburg: population fully vaccinated: 50.6%, population with booster shot: 15.9%

VACCINATION CLINICS:

• Wednesday, Jan. 12 at the Journey Community Center in Jetersville from 1:30-5:30 p.m.

• Thursday, Jan. 14 at the Cumberland Community Cares/Delma’s Pantry from 9 a.m. – noon.

FREE PCR TESTING:

The PEFYA location from 1 – 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 18

Monday, Jan. 31

Monday, Feb. 14

The Buckingham Community Center location from noon – 3 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 10

Monday, Jan. 24

Monday, Feb. 7

Tuesday, Feb. 22