McMakin earns second Player of The Week Honor

Kyla McMakin earns her second Big South Player of the Week honor after putting up large numbers in a 2-1 week for the Lancers.

Over the span of three games for Longwood, McMakin put up 81 total points (27.0 ppg), went 100% from the free throw line (13-13), shot 45.3 percent from the field and was 10-27 from behind the arch – with four three’s in a single game against Gardner-Webb on Saturday.

Longwood went 2-1 over a span of a week, winning back-to-back games over the weekend against Gardner-Webb and Winthrop. McMakin scored in double-digits all three games with more than 20 points in each game all while extending her double-digit scoring streak to six games. On Saturday, McMakin put up a season-high of 33 points against the Runnin’ Bulldogs, with 15 of those points coming in the fourth quarter comeback alone. Thirty-three as her new season’s-best, is inches away from topping her career-best at Longwood of 36 points that she tallied against Presbyterian back on Feb. 8, 2020.

On Sunday, McMakin stayed on fire with 27 points, all while adding three assists. During the win against Winthrop, the team was also chasing a team assist record for a single game (24). McMakin’s three assists added to the team’s season-high of 22 assists, just shy of matching the all-time record.

After these three monster offensive performances, McMakin has now jumped to the top in both the scoring leaderboard in the Big South and free throw percentage. McMakin also ranks first in the nation in field goal attempts, while ranking ninth nationally in field goals made.

McMakin continuously speaks about how her teammates are the ones that give her so many opportunities to score in each game, and that was the difference maker in the past three outstanding performances for her on the offensive end. Consistently facing the toughest defender on each team, McMakin has confidence that her teammates will find a way to make it happen, and she will, “just focus on making the shot when I’m given the opportunity to.”