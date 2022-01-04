To the Editor:

During these highly politically charged days, it would appear an opinion that rubs one party the wrong way, sets off emotional responses instead of logical debate. Should Ms. Smith take time to look more closely at my letter regarding mandated masking, it may occur to her that my argument is about individualism, rights and freedom and not about who is trying to use their body for biological warfare. Ms. Smith may feel much more comfortable wearing a mask and being in the company of others doing the same. It is her individual right to do so. What is not her individual right, however, is to demand that others do the same.

Peter Kapuscinski

Dillwyn