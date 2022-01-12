Letter — Another point of view on masking

To the Editor:

There are many things that restrict individual liberty. For example speed limits, wearing seat belts, zoning laws, prostitution. These restrictions have been enacted to protect the health of the citizens of our country.

How can wearing a mask because of this terrible virus be any different? The major responsibility of the government is to protect people. Are we our brother’s keeper, do we care if our neighbors get the virus and die? This is a public health issue. It shouldn’t be political, but about loving thy neighbor.

Marie Flowers

Dillwyn