Letter — Another point of view on masking

Published 10:30 am Wednesday, January 12, 2022

By Staff Report

To the Editor:

There are many things that restrict individual liberty. For example speed limits, wearing seat belts, zoning laws, prostitution. These restrictions have been enacted to protect the health of the citizens of our country.

How can wearing a mask because of this terrible virus be any different? The major responsibility of the government is to protect people. Are we our brother’s keeper, do we care if our neighbors get the virus and die? This is a public health issue. It shouldn’t be political, but about loving thy neighbor.

Marie Flowers

Dillwyn

More Opinion

Opinion — In honor of service providers

Letter to the Editor — Individualism or selfishness?

Opinion — 2022 Session coming soon

Letter — Regarding mandated masking

Print Article

  • Calendar of Events

  • Special Sections

    More Special Sections