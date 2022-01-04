Jordan named TULIP recipient at CSCH

Dr. James “Jim” Jordan, has been selected as a TULIP (Touching Unique Lives in Practice) recipient at Centra Southside Community Hospital. Dr. Jordan was nominated by Cassie Langford, RN and the Same Day Surgery staff.

This award is given to any member of the health care team who is not a nurse. For example, nursing assistants, techs, therapists, volunteers and others may be nominated. Tulip nominees receive nominee pins, and Tulip Award winners receive a goodie bag that also contains a special gift (glass sculpture) and a Tulip recipient pin. These nominations can be made by patients, family members and other health care team members.

The CSCH Shared Governance Council select quarterly award recipients based on a defined scoring process.

Nominating nurse Langford states, “Dr. Jordan has become “one of the team” in Same Day Surgery. He is deserving of this award not only for the selfless act of volunteering, but because his kind spirit and genuine actions toward the staff, patients and their families is undeniable. He runs errands, stocks supplies, assists in greeting patients as they arrive, and most importantly, helps with our patient flow by assisting our patients out following their discharge with a friendly wheel chaired escort to their vehicles.”

In her nomination letter Langford also noted, “Dr. Jordan has been a pillar of this community, being a trusted educator here at Longwood University, for years. He came to Southside for treatment and afterward decided he wanted to give back by becoming a volunteer. We meet so many types of people doing the job we do, it is rare to find someone who feels compelled to return the kindness we provide by wanting to volunteer their own time for the service of others. Dr. Jordan loves Southside, he often speaks of his experience here and brags about the excellent care and staff he encountered while here as a patient.”