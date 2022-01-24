John Moses Brown, of Farmville, also known as “Uncle Johnny”, “Big John” and “J.Y.D” to many. He was born April 9, 1946 to the late Arthur and Fannie Woodson Brown in Buckingham. He departed this life Jan. 20, at S.C.H, at the age of 75.

John was preceded in death by his siblings: Mattie Anderson, Clara Marie Brown, Nellie Coles, Christine Brown, Russell Woodson, Arthur Edward Brown, Lester Brown and George Brown.

He left behind many who will cherish the memories and time spent together: his wife, Brenda Brown; his children: John Mitchell (Samantha) Brown, Stacey (Barry) Brown, Stan (LaShonda) Brown, John Matthew Brown, Towanda (James) Inman, George (Brittany) Brown, Joshua Hines and Jonathan Brown; his sister, Roberta Brown; his brother-in-laws: Mark (Carmen) Crater and Robert (Cindy) Crater; sister-in-law: Sally Goforth; 24 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and countless numbers of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

John Brown was a hardworking man all of his life. He has had many jobs, but the one he is most known for is “tobacco farmer” which he worked 20 plus years. He will be missed for many reasons, but we will miss most of all his stories.

Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family.