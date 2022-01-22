January Looking Our Best Award announced

The Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce announced the January Looking Our Best Award went to Piedmont Senior Resources. Their new sign is eye-catching and like Piedmont Senior Resources is a shining light in the community. It was also fabricated by Joe Giles Signs Inc. Above, from left, are Tucker Clarkson, Victoria Potter, Cam Patterson, Renata Sharnick, Claire Furber, Justine Young, Jordan Miles, Hannah Ramsey, Jen Kinne, Anne Tyler Paulek, and Andrew Payne.