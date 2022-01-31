Hester Bollinger Fore, 81, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 22, in Richmond. She was born in Farmville on Nov. 13, 1940 to late Harvey and Catherine Bollinger. She is preceded in death by her husband, Earl Fore; her brother, Johnny Bollinger; her niece, Mary Catherine Coyle and her sister-in-law, Jackie Southhall.

She is survived by her son, Joel (Rebecca) Fore; her daughter, Michelle (Urs) Murmann and her 4 grandchildren: Katherine Fore, Joshua Murmann, Andrew Fore and Isabella Murmann.

Hester retired from the state highway department after 35 years. She loved baking, painting, working in her garden and watching the Nationals and UVA basketball with Earl. She loved being around her grandchildren. It gave her great pleasure in teaching and spoiling them!

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Cancer Association in her name.

A graveside service will be held Friday, Feb. 4, at 3 p.m., at Greenwood Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 12609 Patterson Ave, Richmond, VA 23238.