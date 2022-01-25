Hampden-Sydney falls on the road

Fifth-year Jake Hahn scored 15 points and sophomore Josiah Hardy added 13 points, but Hampden-Sydney College (H-SC) dropped a 70-64 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) basketball decision on the road at Roanoke College (RC) on Saturday afternoon in Salem. The visiting Tigers, who were tied with the hosts at 32-32 at halftime, dropped to 9-5 overall, 4-3 in the ODAC. Kasey Draper posted game-highs of 24 points and nine rebounds for the host Maroons, who opened the second half on a 17-6 run, while improving to 12-4 overall, 4-3 in the ODAC.

“Proud of the guys tonight, we were able to execute some of the things we worked on this past week and took some steps forward,” said third-year head coach Caleb Kimbrough. “Turnovers have been an issue for us over the past few games. We will figure out how to limit our turnovers and we are going to be just fine.”

H-SC took an early 2-0 lead at 19:43 after sophomore Davidson Hubbard converted a layup, and the Tigers led 4-2 at 19:14 following a jumper by Hardy. RC, receiving votes in this week’s D3hoops.com Top 25 after being ranked as high as No. 9 earlier this season, used an 11-4 run to take a 13-8 advantage with 14:42 on the clock, and the Maroons extended their margin to 22-16 at 9:14. The visitors battled back to within 25-24 at 6:55 after Hahn completed an old-fashioned three-point play, following his own three-point field goal during a quick 8-3 run that included a layup by sophomore Adam Brazil. A three-pointer from Draper had the hosts ahead 30-24 at 5:11, but the Garnet & Grey fought back and outscored RC 8-2 over the final 4:48 of the half to tie the game at 32-32 at the intermission-getting a three-pointer from junior Miles Harris, a jumper from junior Chase Turner and a three-pointer from freshman Nick Shryock.

RC scored the first six points of the second half to lead 38-32 at 18:08, and the Maroons extended their half-opening run to 17-6 to lead 49-38 with 13:51 remaining. H-SC battled back to within 50-44 at 10:24 with a conventional three-point play by Hubbard and a free throw from Turner. The hosts answered back with five-straight points to lead 55-44 at 7:42, and it was a 57-46 with 6:48 left to play. The Tigers made a final push and closed to within 60-54 at 1:26 after another old-fashioned three-point play-this time from sophomore Alex Elliott (Marietta, GA), along with a free throw by Hardy, and H-SC was within 65-62 after a three-pointer by Hahn with 44-seconds on the clock. RC, however, secured its home win with 5-6 free throws over the final 24-seconds.

Hahn led H-SC with his 15 points off the bench, adding six rebounds. Hardy finished with 13 points and four rebounds for the Tigers. Hubbard contributed nine points and four rebounds. H-SC shot 43% (26-61) from the field, including 19% (5-27) on three-pointers, and 70% (7-10) at the free throw line.

Draper led RC with his game-highs of 24 points and nine rebounds, while Tripp Greene added 14 points for the Maroons. RC shot 45% (22-49) from the field, including 40% (8-20) on three-pointers, and 67% (18-27) at the line.

H-SC will return home for three ODAC games next week in S. Douglas Fleet Gymnasium at Kirby Field House … beginning against Guilford College on Tuesday night, January 25, at 7 p.m., followed by a contest against archrival and nationally-ranked No. 1 Randolph-Macon College on Thursday night, Jan. 27, at 7 p.m., before concluding against Shenandoah University on Saturday afternoon, Jan. 29, at 2 p.m.