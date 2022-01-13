Fourth grade spelling bee held

Prince Edward County Elementary School held its annual fourth grade spelling bee on Dec. 10. Susan Cook, Albert Bryant and Aurelia Barber, are heading to the district spelling bee that will be held Thursday, Jan. 13 at 5:30 p.m. in the middle school cafeteria. Students in Prince Edward County begin the spelling bee journey in the classroom, move on to grade level and then to the district competition. 151 students participated in the fourth grade bee. Pictured are the first, second and third place spelling bee winners at the elementary level. From left, Susan, Albert and Aurelia.