Fay Jean Royce, 89, passed from this life to the next on Jan. 9, with a heart full of expectation, hope and faith. She was born at 3 p.m. on Feb.21, 1932. Her mother said, “the Sun came out when she was born,” and she has been a sunflower ever since. She was fortunate to have her parents until late in their lives and was also preceded in death by her precious husband, Jonathan F. Royce.

Fay Jean’s life was filled with laughter, travel, adventure, a love of reading, geography, history and a fascination and love of people. Fay Jean’s greatest joy has been her family. She had a wonderful life and was blessed every step of the way.

Fay Jean is survived by her loving children, Jean Marie (Brad) Millar, Wesley Neill (Christina) Hart III, Laura (John) Hart Mannarino and Linda (Stanley) Hart Cheyne; 14 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; father of her children, Wesley Neill (Karen Konarski) Hart Jr., who contributed to the close ties the family enjoyed and godson, Dr. Jeffery Hampton, who blessed her life with friendship, love and Christlike dedication.

A memorial service will be held on June 18, in Little Rock, Arkansas. Gifts and memorials may be made to the organization of your choice.

