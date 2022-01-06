Farmers have until Jan. 24 to respond to USDA survey

2022 Census of Agriculture, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service is now mailing the National Agricultural Classification Survey to American farmers.

The survey, which is expected to reach over 1 million agricultural producers, will ask recipients if they are involved in agricultural activities, and for basic information about their farms. The deadline to respond to the survey is Jan. 24.

“NACS plays an integral role in getting a complete count of U.S. agriculture,” said Barbara Rater, NASS census and survey division director. “It is one of the most important early steps to determine who should receive next year’s Census of Agriculture questionnaire. Every response to NACS is vital.”

Since 1974, USDA has defined a farm as any place where $1,000 or more in agricultural products are produced, or sold throughout a calendar year. Rater explained the definition is not determined by size, type or location, and examples of modern farms can range from an urban rooftop garden to large fields of corn.

“Our mission is to give every U.S. producer the opportunity to share their voice in the ag census,” she said.

A response to the NACS is required by law for all recipients, even if they are not active farmers or ranchers. The questionnaire may be completed online or by mail.

Data collection for the 2022 Census of Agriculture will formally begin in November 2022. To learn more about NACS and the Census of Agriculture, visit nass.usda.gov/AgCensus.