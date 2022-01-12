Evelyn Staples Wilkinson, 94, passed away on Jan. 8. She retired from Prince Edward County Social Services.

She is predeceased by her husband, Joseph H. Wilkinson; mother and father; three sisters; two brothers and daughter, Deborah Ford.

Evelyn is survived by her two sons, Robert Gary and Joseph Lyn (Cindy); three grandchildren, Olivia Ford (Andrew Lewis), Jesse Wilkinson (Ashley) and Jason Wilkinson; brother, John H. Staples, and special pet, a cat “Muffin”.

A visitation will be held at Shorter Funeral Home in Farmville, on Tuesday, Jan. 18. Family will receive friends from 6 – 8 p.m. A graveside service and interment will be held at Crewe Cemetery on Wednesday, Jan. 19, at 2 p.m., friends are welcomed.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Crewe United Methodist Church.

Shorter Funeral Home is serving the family.