Evelyn Staples Wilkinson

Published 4:52 pm Wednesday, January 12, 2022

By Staff Report

Evelyn Staples Wilkinson, 94, passed away on Jan. 8. She retired from Prince Edward County Social Services.

She is predeceased by her husband, Joseph H. Wilkinson; mother and father; three sisters; two brothers and daughter, Deborah Ford.

Evelyn is survived by her two sons, Robert Gary and Joseph Lyn (Cindy); three grandchildren, Olivia Ford (Andrew Lewis), Jesse Wilkinson (Ashley) and Jason Wilkinson; brother, John H. Staples, and special pet, a cat “Muffin”.

A visitation will be held at Shorter Funeral Home in Farmville, on Tuesday, Jan. 18. Family will receive friends from 6 – 8 p.m. A graveside service and interment will be held at Crewe Cemetery on Wednesday, Jan. 19, at 2 p.m., friends are welcomed.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Crewe United Methodist Church.

Shorter Funeral Home is serving the family.

