Donald Edwin Bishop, 89, of Cumberland, went to be with the Lord the morning of December 31, 2021. He was born in Spartanburg, South Carolina to his parents Furman Baxter Bishop and his mother Ruth “Roselle” McCraw Bishop. Donald is survived by: his Wife, for 68 years, Lena “Jean” Ballenger Bishop and two sisters Betty Jo Ballenger of Greenville S.C., Debbie Kay Fincher and her husband Dwain of Pauline, S.C., Four Sons, Donald Daryl Bishop and his wife Cheri of Powhatan. Thomas Alan Bishop and his wife Dianne of Cumberland. Joel Duane Bishop and his wife Barbara of Cumberland, VA., and Christopher Edwin Bishop and his wife Linda of Cumberland, VA. There are nine grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren (with two more on the way) and three great-great grandchildren, all of whom he cherished. He was raised on a farm in Inman South Carolina, where he became a distinguished student and athlete (once scoring 53 points in a high school basketball game) where he received the nickname “Hollywood”. He served in the Army during the Korean War, afterwards he drove a truck for many years. He then moved to Cumberland, Virginia and began farming and was the first farmer in Virginia to commercially grow broccoli in Virginia. He received a “Lifetime Achievement“ award from the Virginia Farm Bureau for his service to farmers in Virginia. He is best know for his kindness to everyone, his devotion to his wife and love for his family. He was Chairman of the deacons for many years at Tar Wallet Baptist Church where his servant heart attended to many who needed help without regard to position, race, creed or culture. He truly demonstrated Matthew 25: 35- 40. He wrote in his high school yearbook “Dare to be a Daniel” and he lived by that moto while inspiring others to do so as well.

Funeral Service will be held Saturday, January 8th at Tar Wallet Baptist Church, Cumberland, his family will receive friends at 1 p.m. and the Service will begin at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations to either Tar Wallet Baptist or the Alzheimer’s Association. Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.