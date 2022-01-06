Did you know?

Firms on the lookout for ways to manage employees’ time more efficiently may want to reconsider their approach to meetings. A recent study on meetings commissioned by Verizon Conferencing found that an overwhelming majority of professionals who are considered heavy meeting-goers admitted to an array of behaviors that suggest meetings aren’t as productive as employers may believe. Ninety-six percent of respondents admitted to having missed meetings in the past, while 91 percent acknowledged daydreaming during meetings. In addition, 73 percent of respondents did other work during a meeting, while 39 percent acknowledged falling asleep.