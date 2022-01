Church and Community Events for the week of Jan. 7

The Church and Community Events calendar is published each Friday. Items must be submitted by 10 a.m. Monday for that Friday’s calendar. Events should be emailed to CommunityCalendar@FarmvilleHerald.com.

NOW – JANUARY 26

BEEKEEPER’S SCHOOL REGISTRATION — The Heart of Virginia Beekeepers are hosting a bee-keepers school at the Prince Edward County Extension Office. School consists of four classes, Jan. 26, Feb. 8, Feb. 16 and Feb. 23 from 7 – 9 p.m. plus a field day for which the date is not yet set. Fee includes all classes, field day and one book. For more information or to register, contact Mary Jane Morgan at (434) 315-1433 or email wmorgan476@gmail.com.

NOW – FEBRUARY 12

RAFFLE TICKET FUNDRAISER — Randolph District Volunteer Fire Department is raffling off an 8×8 Old Hickory Building donated by Wilck’s Lake Sheds. The building is valued at $2,500. See any auxiliary member or fireman or call (434) 547-3672 to get your tickets. Drawing to be held on Feb. 12, 2022.

JANUARY 12

COMMUNITY LUNCHEON — Payne Memorial UMC located at 1 Stoney Point Road, Cumberland will host a community luncheon on Wednesday, Jan. 12 at noon.

JANUARY 16

GUEST PREACHER — High Bridge Baptist Church located at 2526 Lockett Road, Rice will have Reverend Burnett Wilson as a guest preacher Sunday, Jan. 16 at 10 a.m. Mask required.

JANUARY 21

SPAGHETTI FUNDRAISER — Payne Memorial UMC located at 1 Stoney Point Road, Cumberland will host a spaghetti fundraiser for tornado victims Friday, Jan. 21 from 4 – 7 p.m. Eat in or carry out.

JANUARY 22

LOSS AND GRIEF WORSHOP — Two Elder Guides are presenting a transitioning through loss and grief workshop to help those grieving the loss of a loved one or another significant loss in their life. Grieving is a difficult journey that needs support. This free workshop will be held at the Farmville Library, 1303 West Third St., Farmville on Saturday, Jan. 22 from 1-4:30 p.m. Call (434) 255-6103 or (434) 941-5647 to register or for more information.

FEBRUARY 7

HANDBELL CLASS — Farmville United Methodist Church will host a handbell class on Monday, Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. The class will be held in the Bell Room on the second floor of the church located at 212 High St., Farmville. No experience is required. The class is open to youth and adults.

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF DILLWYN — First Baptist Church of Dillwyn located at 16980 Oak St., Dillwyn hosts Sunday School at 10 a.m. and Worship Service at 11 a.m. on Sunday mornings.

PARKING LOT SERVICE — Mercy Seat Baptist Church’s regular parking lot church service will begin at 11 a.m. starting the first Sunday in December, Dec. 5.

PIEDMONT CHURCH OF CHRIST — Piedmont Church of Christ located at 1405 North Main St., Farmville holds Bible study at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings, and the church service starts 10:30 a.m. The church also holds Bible study at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday nights. The church has a free clothing giveaway on Thursdays from 1- 3 p.m. weather permitting.

JERICHO BAPTIST CHURCH — Jericho Baptist Church located at 615 Franklin St., Farmville will have praise and worship in the sanctuary every Sunday at 11 a.m., Facebook live service every Sunday and in or near the parking lot tune in 88.1 FM. Rev. Dr. James H. Taylor, III is the pastor.

CORNERSTONE BAPTIST CHURCH — Cornerstone Baptist Church located at 18 Horsepen Road, Farmville with be changing it service times. The Church Service and Sunday School times will change starting in November through April 2022. Sunday School will start at 9:30 a.m. in the Pavilion and Worship Service will start at 11:00 a.m. Park and Praise as well as in-person Worship services on the second, third and fourth Sundays will continue. The church will still be following CDC COVID-19 guidelines.

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP — Farmville United Methodist Church (FUMC) is offering a Grief Support Group for those who have suffered recent losses or losses long ago. This is an ecumenical group welcoming anyone who has experienced a loss. The group meets on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at 2 p.m. at FUMC located at 212 High St. Participation in the discussion while attending the sessions is optional. You can join the group at any time. Call Rebecca Maxwell (434) 414-4562 or Tracey Oddo (434) 392-4686 for more information.

CHURCH SERVICES— Beginning Sunday, Oct.10, Sharon Baptist Church in Cumberland will have three options to worship on Sundays: inside service at 10 a.m., mask required; 10 a.m. radio parking lot service on 89.7 FM. and YouTube service later Sunday afternoon.

FARMVILLE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH — Farmville Presbyterian Church at 200 West Third St. will have in-service worship every Sunday at 11 a.m. Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases again, the church is now requiring masks again during worship. Join us and Rev. Pete Smith Sunday mornings in person or enjoy the audio of our services on the church website. Video is available through the church’s Facebook page and YouTube channel (search for Farmville Presbyterian Church). For further questions, contact the church office at (434) 392-4243 and find the church on Facebook or YouTube.

FOOD DISTRIBUTION — Delma’s Pantry in Cumberland County will have curbside food distribution at Cumberland Middle School the second, third and fourth Fridays of the month at 9:30 a.m. each Friday. Senior boxes will be given out at the distributions.

AMATEUR RADIO MEETING — The Charlotte County Amateur Radio Club meets the first Sunday of the month at the Drakes Branch Municipal Building located at 4800 Drakes Main St. at 3 p.m. Any questions, contact Dan at (434) 210-8383.

VETERANS SERVICES — The American Legion Accredited Veterans Service Officers is available to see veterans and their family members at the Farmville VFW on the second and fourth Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Veteran Service Officers may be reached at (434) 414-6504.

OLD GREEN BAPTIST — Old Green Baptist Church will have outdoor and indoor worship services the second and fourth Sundays of the month at 11 a.m. until further notice. The Rev. Samuel F. Trent is the pastor.