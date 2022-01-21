Church and Community Events for the week of Jan. 21

The Church and Community Events calendar is published each Friday. Items must be submitted by 10 a.m. Monday for that Friday’s calendar. Events should be emailed to CommunityCalendar@FarmvilleHerald.com.

NOW – FEBRUARY 12

RAFFLE TICKET FUNDRAISER — Randolph District Volunteer Fire Department is raffling off an 8×8 Old Hickory Building donated by Wilck’s Lake Sheds. The building is valued at $2,500. See any auxiliary member or fireman or call (434) 547-3672 to get your tickets. Drawing to be held on Feb. 12, 2022.

JANUARY 21

SPAGHETTI FUNDRAISER — Payne Memorial UMC located at 1 Stoney Point Road, Cumberland will host a spaghetti fundraiser for tornado victims Friday, Jan. 21 from 4 – 7 p.m. Eat in or carry out.

MOAA MEETING — Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) has a monthly self-pay luncheon and program on Friday, Jan. 21 at 12:30 pm at Riverside Café located at 522 N. Main St., Farmville. Active/former/retired military officers/spouses/widows are invited. Topics pertain to military/retiree/ community interests.

JANUARY 22

LOSS AND GRIEF WORKSHOP — Two Elder Guides are presenting a transitioning through loss and grief workshop to help those grieving the loss of a loved one or another significant loss in their life. Grieving is a difficult journey that needs support. This free workshop will be held at the Farmville Library, 1303 West Third St., Farmville on Saturday, Jan. 22 from 1-4:30 p.m. Call (434) 255-6103 or (434) 941-5647 to register or for more information.

JANUARY 25

DIVORCECARE CLASS — DivorceCare is a two-hour weekly session that meets for thirteen weeks. It includes an “On Our Own” workbook, workbook exercises, a 30-minute video and a support group discussion of the video and what is going on in members lives, talking isn’t required, then close. The DivorceCare leader, Robert Brinkley understands what you are experiencing. The class meets on Tuesday evenings Jan. 25 – April 19 from 6-8 p.m. at Calvary Chapel Church located at 302 Industrial Park Road, Farmville. Call (434) 315-0406 to register.

PIEDMONT SWCD MEETING — The Piedmont Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Directors will meet Tuesday, Jan. 25 at 11 a. m. in the conference room of the Prince Edward County Natural Resources and Agricultural building located at 100 Dominion Drive, Farmville. The public is allowed to attend, but you must register by Friday, Jan. 21, in order that social distancing measures can be put in place for the meeting. Masks are required upon entry in the building and during the meeting.

VACCINATION CLINIC — Piedmont Senior Resources (PSR) Area Agency on Aging is hosting a Virginia Department of Health vaccine clinic in the parking lot in front of Buffalo Wild Wings in The Shoppes at College Park on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 from 2-5 p.m. The event is free and open to the public of all ages, not just older adults. All three vaccinations, Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson will be available.

FEBRUARY 1

BEEKEEPERS MEETING — The Heart of Virginia Beekeepers will meet at 7 pm at the Prince Edward County Extension Office next to Lowe’s in Farmville (100 Dominion Drive, Farmville, Va 23901). Keith White of Honey and the Hive Beekeeping Supplies will present a program on Swarm Traps. Anyone who has bees or is interested in bees is welcome. For more information call Mary Jane Morgan at 434- 315-1433 or visit Facebook or our website: heartofvirginiabeekeepers.org.

FEBRUARY 7

HANDBELL CLASS — Farmville United Methodist Church will host a handbell class on Monday, Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. The class will be held in the Bell Room on the second floor of the church located at 212 High St., Farmville. No experience is required. The class is open to youth and adults.

FEBRUARY 12

CIVIL WAR SEMINAR — Join the National Park Service and Longwood University at the annual free Civil War Seminar on Feb. 12, located in the Jarman Auditorium at Longwood University. Noted scholars will present on topics ranging from “The Bahamas to Camp Nelson.” This seminar is free and open to the public. No reservations needed. Parking is available on Longwood University campus except in 24 hour reserved spaces, handicapped, or tow-away zones. Lunch is available at the Dining Hall.

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

JERICHO BAPTIST CHURCH — Jericho Baptist Church located at 615 Franklin St., Farmville has suspended praise and worship in the sanctuary. The services are available on Facebook live and WXJK Radio 101.3 every Sunday. The services can also be heard in or near the parking lot tune on 88.1 FM. Rev. Dr. James H. Taylor, III is the pastor.

AMATEUR RADIO MEETING — The Charlotte County Amateur Radio Club meets the first Sunday of the month at 1426 Estes Road in Chase City at 3 p.m. Any questions, contact Jason Byrum at (434) 944-9100.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF DILLWYN — First Baptist Church of Dillwyn located at 16980 Oak St., Dillwyn hosts Sunday School at 10 a.m. and Worship Service at 11 a.m. on Sunday mornings.

PARKING LOT SERVICE — Mercy Seat Baptist Church’s regular parking lot church service will begin at 11 a.m. starting the first Sunday in December, Dec. 5.

PIEDMONT CHURCH OF CHRIST — Piedmont Church of Christ located at 1405 North Main St., Farmville holds Bible study at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings, and the church service starts 10:30 a.m. The church also holds Bible study at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday nights. The church has a free clothing giveaway on Thursdays from 1- 3 p.m. weather permitting.

CORNERSTONE BAPTIST CHURCH — Cornerstone Baptist Church located at 18 Horsepen Road, Farmville with be changing it service times. The Church Service and Sunday School times will change starting in November through April 2022. Sunday School will start at 9:30 a.m. in the Pavilion and Worship Service will start at 11:00 a.m. Park and Praise as well as in-person Worship services on the second, third and fourth Sundays will continue. The church will still be following CDC COVID-19 guidelines.

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP — Farmville United Methodist Church (FUMC) is offering a Grief Support Group for those who have suffered recent losses or losses long ago. This is an ecumenical group welcoming anyone who has experienced a loss. The group meets on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at 2 p.m. at FUMC located at 212 High St. Participation in the discussion while attending the sessions is optional. You can join the group at any time. Call Rebecca Maxwell (434) 414-4562 or Tracey Oddo (434) 392-4686 for more information.

CHURCH SERVICES — Beginning Sunday, Oct.10, Sharon Baptist Church in Cumberland will have three options to worship on Sundays: inside service at 10 a.m., mask required; 10 a.m. radio parking lot service on 89.7 FM. and YouTube service later Sunday afternoon.

FARMVILLE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH — Farmville Presbyterian Church at 200 West Third St. will have in-service worship every Sunday at 11 a.m. Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases again, the church is now requiring masks again during worship. Join us and Rev. Pete Smith Sunday mornings in person or enjoy the audio of our services on the church website. Video is available through the church’s Facebook page and YouTube channel (search for Farmville Presbyterian Church). For further questions, contact the church office at (434) 392-4243 and find the church on Facebook or YouTube.

FOOD DISTRIBUTION — Delma’s Pantry in Cumberland County will have curbside food distribution at Cumberland Middle School the second, third and fourth Fridays of the month at 9:30 a.m. each Friday. Senior boxes will be given out at the distributions.

VETERANS SERVICES — The American Legion Accredited Veterans Service Officers is available to see veterans and their family members at the Farmville VFW on the second and fourth Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Veteran Service Officers may be reached at (434) 414-6504.

OLD GREEN BAPTIST — Old Green Baptist Church will have outdoor and indoor worship services the second and fourth Sundays of the month at 11 a.m. until further notice. The Rev. Samuel F. Trent is the pastor.