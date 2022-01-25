Chamber Music Series presents Amernet String Quartet

The Longwood University Chamber Music Series will present a concert by the celebrated Amernet String Quartet of Miami, Florida, on Thursday, Feb. 10. Free and open to the public, the concert will take place in the Molnar Recital Hall of Wygal Music Building at 7:30 p.m., with doors open at 7:10 p.m.

In accordance with the university’s Covid-19 policy, all attendees are required to wear masks. Parking for the event is available along Race Street, beside Greenwood Library and Bedford Hall.

Over the past thirty years, the Amernet String Quartet has garnered worldwide praise and recognition as one of today’s exceptional string quartets. Ensemble-in-Residence at Florida International University since 2004, the group was formed in 1991, while its founding members were students at the Juilliard School. The quartet’s website may be viewed at http:// amernetquartet.com/.

The Amernet Quartet includes Misha Vitenson, violin; Avi Nagin, violin; Michael Klotz, viola; and Jason Calloway, cello. The program will open with the String Quartet No. 10 in E-flat Major, by Franz Peter Schubert, followed by three pieces from the “Much Ado About Nothing” Suite by Erich Korngold. After an intermission, the quartet will perform String Quartet, Opus 0, by Arnold Schoenberg, and Five Pieces for String Quartet by Erwin Schulhoff.

The February 10 concert marks a return to the Farmville area for the quartet. It has appeared on the LU Chamber Series four times in the past, and it also spent two seasons on the roster of the Hampden-Sydney Music Festival.

The upcoming program is presented in honor of Frieda E. Myers, pianist and faculty member from 1967 to 1994 at Longwood College, where she co-founded the Chamber Music Series. The Series is now in its 34th season. For more information about this concert, access, or to become a Series Patron call the Longwood University Department of Music at 395-2495 or 395-2504.