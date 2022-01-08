Centra tightens visitor restrictions

As cases of the coronavirus continue to rise along with a steady increase in hospitalizations in the region Centra is tightening visitation restrictions at its hospitals.

Effective Thursday, Jan. 6, all Centra Hospitals, including Southside in Farmville, will limit visitors in inpatient spaces to one visitor at a time per adult patients. To further clarify, this one visitor may interchange during the patient’s hospital stay.

Professional doulas are recognized members of the care team and are not included in the visitor count, as are clergy members.

The following will also be effective:

• Visitors must be 16 years of age and older.

• Visitation time will shift to 2-7 p.m. for all Centra Hospitals.

“Under special circumstances and for the unique needs of our patients and Caregivers, this guidance may need to be adjusted at Centra’s discretion,” a release noted.

This one visitor per patient:

• Will only be allowed if they do not have COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath)

• Will be screened each time they enter hospital facilities

• Must wear a mask while in any Centra building

• Will be expected to comply with CDC guidance in place at the time of their visit

Centra encourages visitors to check the Centra website at centrahealth.com for current visitation guidelines before arriving at the hospital.”