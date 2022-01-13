CCU fall semester honors announced

PRESIDENTS LIST

Nearly 1,000 students earned a spot on the president’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Coastal Carolina University (CCU). Local students recognized include, Tyler Harris, Marine Science major from Rice and Timothy Mitten, Graphic Design major from Cumberland.

DEAN’S LIST

Nearly 2,500 undergraduate students at CCU were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester. Students who make the dean’s list have achieved a grade-point average between 3.5-3.99 for the semester. Local students recognized include Kaitlyn Morgan, Intelligence & National Security Studies major from Rice; Jaquez Morton, Economics major from Dillwyn and McKaellen Wilkerson, Management major from Crewe.

