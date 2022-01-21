Cause of house fire deemed suspicious

Published 6:00 pm Friday, January 21, 2022

By Staff Report

(DANNY COOPER)

No one was home when a fire broke out in a dwelling around 8:25 p.m on Monday, Jan. 17. The Meherrin, Victoria and Keysville Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the two-story home at 3662 Springfield Road in Meherrin. According to Meherrin Volunteer Fire Department Captain Danny Cooper, the cause of the fire is unknown as of press time but does appear to be suspicious in nature. According to Cooper, a nearby shed on the property burned as well.

