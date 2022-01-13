Calhoun earns Big South Player of the Week honor

Kennedy “Kenn” Calhoun is a freshman from Harrisburg, N.C. who in her first season in a Lancer uniform has already made a name for herself atop the defensive charts in the Big South. As she continues to make more of an impact game-by-game, Calhoun has earned her first ever Big South Freshman of the Week honor.

Kennedy is ranked first in the Big South in steals (45) and steals per game (3.0). Those numbers have also earned Calhoun’s name a spot on the national ranking charts, being ranked seventh nationally in total steals and in the 18th spot in steal per game – as a freshman.

In the Lancers two most recent games, not only has Calhoun’s defensive performance continued to shine, but now Kennedy finds her name in the top 25 in scoring across the Big South with 10.3 points per game as a freshman point guard.

In conference games alone this season, Calhoun has 18 total steals – six more than her closest competition, while also being the only freshman with almost 20 steals in the first four conference clashes. Calhoun strung together two games last week in double digits, combining for 24 points in the two UNC Asheville wins while adding eight steals onto her resume.

In addition, her poise late in games along with her growth as a point guard and leader have helped Longwood earn its best Big South start in program history (4-0 Big South).

With her current pace, Calhoun is on pace to break into the record books for steals in a single season. She needs only 32 steals to break into that top 10 with 14 conference games to play.