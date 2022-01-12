Burke named to dean’s list

Published 10:00 am Wednesday, January 12, 2022

By Staff Report

Brendan Burke, of Rice, a Senior studying cybersecurity, is among more than 1,200 Harding University students included on the dean’s list for grades achieved during the fall 2021 semester.

The dean’s list is published each semester by Dr. Marty Spears, University provost, honoring those who have achieved high scholarship. To be eligible, a student must be carrying 12 or more hours with a 3.65 or higher grade-point average and no incompletes.

Harding University is a private Christian, liberal arts university located in Searcy, Arkansas. Accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, it is the largest private university in the state. Harding’s student body represents students from across the U.S. and more than 50 nations and territories. For more information, visit harding.edu.

